BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

South Korean pop sensation BTS will appear in Vogue Japan magazine reportedly as part of the promotions for 'Map of the Soul 7: The Journey' album. The band has also released the first Japanese single from the album called 'Stay Gold' a few days ago. The magazine recently shared a group photo of the band that is supposed to be in the August edition but a few pictures of band member Jungkook have also gone viral.

Those pictures, which feature Jungkook in the same jacket worn in the group photo, are also reportedly for the Vogue Japan August edition. The new set of pictures has gone viral over the internet and his fans just can't get enough of it.

The look was shared by Vogue Japan in a 17-second teaser video which showed all seven BTS members but Jungkook's attire was particularly attention-grabbing and the brightly-colored Prada jacket worn by him was sold out in more than 25 countries in a short time.

jeon jungkook for vogue japan pic.twitter.com/HTYu9anBjv — hourly jikook (@jikookhour) June 25, 2020

Some fans also edited the pictures of Jungkook to make them look like the cover photo of the magazine.

Going a step ahead, edited covers of Jimin and Jungkook featuring for Vogue cover have also gone viral on social media.

Vogue Japan's BTS issue is likely be released on Saturday, June 27, and includes an exclusive interview on BTS' latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, according to Straits Times.