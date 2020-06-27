Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5: Amazing fan-made trailers help ease the waiting period

Although there's no official release date yet for Money Heist Season 5, it has been confirmed at various points of time. Waiting eagerly for new episodes, fans of the wildly popular show can't get enough screentime of their favorite characters and have made amazing trailers of the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:52 IST
La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist Season 4 ended on an interesting note when Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) enters the crime scene but as a thief vying to take revenge for Nairobi. Her specific set of skills acquired during her stint as the top negotiator for Spanish authorities could be useful for the gang as they plan their exit from Bank of Spain while being surrounded by police and military.

The robbery could span over at least 3 seasons, unlike the previous robbery of Royal Mint of Spain which ended with Season 2. Although there's no official release date yet for Money Heist Season 5, it has been confirmed at various points of time. Waiting eagerly for new episodes, fans of the wildly popular show can't get enough screentime of their favorite characters and have made amazing trailers of the new season by combining clips from the earlier episodes of the season as well as other shows of the same actors.

While these trailers might not correctly predict the storyline of Money Heist Season 5, they are a treat to watch. The one below is arguably the most circulated and started the rumor that 'Berlin (Pedro Alonso) is back'.

Here is another one that brings back memories.

This one puts Behind The Scenes footage to good use.

While Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date, these trailers serve as good distractions as fans wait for the new edition of the show.

