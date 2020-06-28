Left Menu
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' clocks one year

'Article 15', the crime thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has completed one year of its release today.

A still from the video shared by actor Ayushmann Khurrana marking the one year of 'Article 15' (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

'Article 15', the crime thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has completed one year of its release today. The 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor, Khurrana, celebrated the one-year mark of his most "important film of 2019" by sharing a video montage on Instagram. The brief video comprised of several defining, hard-hitting scenes from the movie.

The movie, which dealt around the ills of cast discrimination was not only acclaimed for the storyline but also was a huge success at the box office. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident of 2014 when two teenage girls were allegedly gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them from a tree.

The 'Bala' actor's performance in the flick was highly appreciated by the fans and critics alike. His character of a police officer in the movie also won him a Filmfare Award. He nabbed the award for the Best Actor in critics category. After winning the 65th Filmfare Award for the movie in February, the 35-year-old actor noted on Instagram, "When I wrapped up ' Article 15' I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don't you think you're being too pompous."

"Tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh," he further wrote. The 'Andhadhun' actor was also very vocal about his admiration for director Sinha, for giving such an incredible role for him in the flick.

The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth. (ANI)

