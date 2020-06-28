Beyonce visual album 'Black Is King' coming to Disney Plus

Left Menu
Streaming service Disney Plus, in a surprise, announced that a new visual album from American singer Beyonce - 'Black Is King,'-- inspired by 'The Lion King' is coming to the streaming service next month.

28-06-2020
Beyonce (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Streaming service Disney Plus, in a surprise, announced that a new visual album from American singer Beyonce - 'Black Is King,'-- inspired by 'The Lion King' is coming to the streaming service next month. According to Variety, 'Black Is King,' written, directed and executive produced by the 38-year-old singer will premiere globally on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020. It is after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney's 'The Lion King' remake, for which Beyonce singer voiced Nala (and which launched on Disney Plus in January).

On Saturday Night, a one-minute teaser trailer for 'Black Is King' dropped on beyonce.com. The film is based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift,' released last year in conjunction with the Disney pic, and stars the album's featured artists and some special guest appearances.

The Beyonce-produced album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, as well as African artists including Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel. Disney and Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment said in announcing the visual album, "'Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

According to the companies, the 'Halo' singer's visual album reinstates lessons of 'The Lion King' for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent "diversity and connectivity." The visual album 'Black Is King' pays tribute to voyages of Black families throughout time. It tells the story of a young king's "transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity." His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

According to the announcement, "These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. 'Black Is King' is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence." On Juneteenth, Beyonce surprise-dropped 'Black Parade,' co-written with her husband Jay-Z, focused on Black empowerment and centred on the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd by police. (ANI)

