Netflix's 'Queen Sono season 2' expected release date, cast, plot and other updates

Netflix's first African original series, 'Queen Sono' is expecting to deliver its second installment in the first half of next year if the pandemic outbreak will not delay the second season more, according to a news report by Pop Culture Times.

The cast of 'Queen Sono season 2" will have Queen (Pearl Thusi), Sandhu (Vuyo Dabula), William (Kathu Ramabulana), Ekatarina (Kate Liquorish), Nova (Enhle Maphumulo), Fred (Loyiso Madinga), Dr. Sid (Sechaba Morojele) and many others to reprise their role.

The storyline of 'Queen Sono season 2' would show Queen to move up to face a higher level of challenges this time. Also, the previous season's cliffhangers need to solve this season but we do wait for further announcements about the detailed plot of it.

There is no official announcement of the new cast for season 2 of 'Queen Sono' but few new cast has been indeed chosen for the second season but their names haven't been confirmed yet.

Surely their names will be revealed soon when the season will kick start its production for the upcoming season.

'Queen Sono' is created by South African comedian and director Kagiso Lediga and is mainly set in South Africa. It sees Queen and her colleagues at the Special Operations Group find intel to capture criminals, whether that means trying to hack into their devices or going undercover at glamorous events.