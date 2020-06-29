Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix's 'Queen Sono season 2' expected release date, cast, plot and other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 29-06-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 09:13 IST
Netflix's 'Queen Sono season 2' expected release date, cast, plot and other updates
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PearlThusi)

Netflix's first African original series, 'Queen Sono' is expecting to deliver its second installment in the first half of next year if the pandemic outbreak will not delay the second season more, according to a news report by Pop Culture Times.

The cast of 'Queen Sono season 2" will have Queen (Pearl Thusi), Sandhu (Vuyo Dabula), William (Kathu Ramabulana), Ekatarina (Kate Liquorish), Nova (Enhle Maphumulo), Fred (Loyiso Madinga), Dr. Sid (Sechaba Morojele) and many others to reprise their role.

The storyline of 'Queen Sono season 2' would show Queen to move up to face a higher level of challenges this time. Also, the previous season's cliffhangers need to solve this season but we do wait for further announcements about the detailed plot of it.

There is no official announcement of the new cast for season 2 of 'Queen Sono' but few new cast has been indeed chosen for the second season but their names haven't been confirmed yet.

Surely their names will be revealed soon when the season will kick start its production for the upcoming season.

'Queen Sono' is created by South African comedian and director Kagiso Lediga and is mainly set in South Africa. It sees Queen and her colleagues at the Special Operations Group find intel to capture criminals, whether that means trying to hack into their devices or going undercover at glamorous events.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over licence concerns

Vietnams aviation authority said on Monday it had grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airlines, amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using dubious licences. Pakistan said last week it will ground 26...

Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies building

Fighting erupted in Taiwans parliament on Monday as lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party DPP broke through barricades erected by the main opposition Kuomintang KMT who had occupied it to protest against government tyranny....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening

Asian share markets began the week with a cautious tone on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the U.S. dollar.MSCIs broa...

Taiwan parade celebrates LGBT Pride, island's virus success

The Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT Pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade in Taipei has drawn tens of thousands of peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020