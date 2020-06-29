Left Menu
Designer Anavila Misra donates masks for local post personnel

Fashion designer Anavila Misra on Monday said she and her team have donated masks to the Post Master General of Mumbai to support the local postmen and women who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus-led lockdown.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:01 IST
Fashion designer Anavila Misra on Monday said she and her team have donated masks to the Post Master General of Mumbai to support the local postmen and women who are working tirelessly through the coronavirus-led lockdown. The Mumbai-based designer delivered the first batch of 200 masks last week at her local post office in the Khar suburb and will continue to make more.

"We have been using the Indian postal service since the very beginning to deliver our fabrics and receive work from remote clusters of India. "They have been an integral part of our brand and it's indeed humbling to be of some service to the frontline warriors of Indian postal service who have shown utmost commitment towards the nation and its people during these difficult times," Misra said in a statement. The designer said the masks, which are made of linen with an inner layer of soft mulmul, can be washed and reused. Swati Pandey, the Postmaster-General, Mumbai, said though 36 members of the postal fraternity were diagnosed with COVID-19 and five of them succumbed to the virus, the corona warriors of India Post are braving the pandemic, by delivering more than 24,000 kg of medical equipment and PPE kits to the hospitals and medical units.

"During the lockdown phase, the corona warriors of India Post Mumbai delivered more than a pension value of Rs 57,96,4390 to the senior citizens, most of them to the doorsteps of the pensioners in order to ensure complete quarantine to them. "We empathised with the migrant workers and helped them to transfer money instantly to their families in Bihar, UP and West Bengal through the Aadhar Enabled Payment System service of India Post Payment Bank. We at India Post, Mumbai are working tirelessly to ensure prompt and unabated service to individuals amid COVID-19," Pandey added.

Previously, designers Anita Dongre and Masaba Gupta also produced masks to contribute in India's fight against the virus..

