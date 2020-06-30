Kim Kardashian debuts red hair, while sister Khloe goes back to brunette

American Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe are both changing their hairstyles. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old star Kim, had told her fans in March that her "hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time" and teased that she may go blonde after the quarantine was lifted. However, the star went in an entirely different direction and debuted a fiery look that sent fans into a frenzy.

"You guys I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?," Kim asked fans in an Instagram story on Monday as she shared a number of looks debuting her newly-coloured red hair. However, the beauty entreprenur wasn't the only member of the Kardashian clan to switch up her look, by changing hair colour.

To ring in her 36th birthday over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian traded her signature blonde locks for a shiny brunette palate and posted a number of looks to her social media timeline from her party at sister Kylie Jenner's Holmby Hills compound. Khloe wrote Monday on Instagram, "Birthday Glam. Tomorrow I'm flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw... I'm loving my brown hair. I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now."

Khloe first teased that she had grown fond of the new look in late May when she tested the new change and said she might be keeping it around a little longer. Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe's younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, has been showing off new hairstyles ranging from blonde to pink. (ANI)