Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson's involvement revealed

Fans have been waiting for three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. All previous movies have done beautiful business in the box office and now fans are waiting for the sixth movie. Here we have some latest updates on the imminent movie.

In October 2018, it was reported that Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick would be scripting for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Disney also hired Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott to work on the movie instead. Then in May 2020, Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that the Pirates team was working on a draft right then and that they would hand it in to Disney executives sooner than later.

According to Screenrant, Disney is currently working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movies, but neither one of them is directly connected to the other. The popular website noted that the Mouse House's theme park ride-turned swashbuckling adventure series has grossed some USD 4.5 billion over the course of five movies, making it (easily) the studio's most lucrative in-house live-action franchise from the past two decades.

On the other hand, the property has suffered from diminishing returns of late, with 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales earning mediocre reviews on its way to becoming the second lowest-grossing Pirates movies to date.

Unfortunately, we are still not sure of the returning of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The producer, Jerry Bruckheimer said in a recent interview on Johnny Depp's possible appearance, "We're not sure quite what Johnny's role is going to be. So, we're going to have to see."

Screenrant also reported that Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson are reuniting for their own Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movie, with Hodson writing and Robbie attached to star. While Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney, Christina Hodson is on board to write the script.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. The sixth movie doesn't have an official trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.