Freida Pinto, Gabrielle Union team up for 'Dressed in Dreams' adaptationlos

Actors Freida Pinto and Gabrielle Union have joined forces for a series based on the book "Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl's Love Letter to the Power of Fashion".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actors Freida Pinto and Gabrielle Union have joined forces for a series based on the book "Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl's Love Letter to the Power of Fashion". Penned by author and culture critic Tanisha C Ford, the book was published in 2019 by St Martin's Press to critical acclaim, reported Variety.

The series adaptation will come in under Union's first-look deal at Sony Pictures Television through her company I'll Have Another, in partnership with Pinto's Freebird Films Entertainment. In her book, Ford uses fashion as a through-line for time and identity afros and dashikis, go-go boots and hotpants of the '60s, hip hop's baggy jeans, and bamboo earrings, and the #BlackLivesMatter-inspired hoodies of today.

These symbolic garments also represent her own life, as a Black girl coming of age in a Midwestern rust belt city. "Tanisha's memoir brought up so much for each of us being women of color. Fashion is such a huge part of one's self-expression and to this day plays a major part in how we each operate in our daily lives," Union and Pinto said in a joint statement. The two actors, who have been friends for a long time, said they are excited to work on the series with Ford. "For us, growing up with such unique and specific cultural pieces of fashion helped shape our lives and we think it can be the driving force that tells the story of what it means to grow up being a proud woman of color," they added.

