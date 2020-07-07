Left Menu
DB Woodside coming back for 'Lucifer' final season

Actor DB Woodside has confirmed his return for the sixth and final season of fantasy series "Lucifer". The actor, who plays angel Amenadiel on the DC comic book drama, fronted by Tom Ellis, will also direct an episode in the last chapter. "Happy to announce that I will be returning to 'Lucifer' for season 6.

DB Woodside coming back for 'Lucifer' final season
Actor DB Woodside has confirmed his return for the sixth and final season of fantasy series "Lucifer" . The actor, who plays angel Amenadiel on the DC comic book drama, fronted by Tom Ellis, will also direct an episode in the last chapter.

"Happy to announce that I will be returning to 'Lucifer' for season 6. Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. "This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another. So... let's get to work," Woodside wrote on Twitter.

Ellis chimed in, saying he is looking forward to reuniting with his on-screen brother. "Yes Brother...! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera," he tweeted.

The news comes days after Netflix revealed that the first part of the fifth season of "Lucifer" will debut on August 21. Besides Woodside and Ellis, executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson will also return for season six.

The show follows Lucifer, the fallen angel who is living it large on earth, when he decides to help detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and the Los Angeles Police Department in catching criminals. The fourth season ended with Lucifer back on the throne of Hell.

"Lucifer" also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris..

