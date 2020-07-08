The Kissing Booth 2 gets new trailer, synopsis revealed, Jacob Elordi looks uncomfortable

The Kissing Booth 2 has got a trailer on Monday, July 8. As we are coming close to the release of The Kissing Booth 2, fans' excitements are getting beyond control due to their severe urge of knowing what they can see in the imminent Vince Marcello-directed American teen romantic comedy film.

The Kissing Booth 2 is set to be released on Friday, July 24. The viewers are passionately waiting to see the lovebirds Elle (played by Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) giving their endeavours to make their (long-distance) relationship work cross-country.

One Twitter user has minutely noted in The Kissing Booth 2 trailer that Jacob Elordi must have been super uncomfortable during filming and it is reflected on it (the trailer). After The Kissing Booth was released, Jacob Elordi and Joey King dated shortly but later broke up before the commencement of the second movie's filming. Another Twitter user pointed out Jacob a picture of Elordi that seemed like he wasn't comfortable being on set next to his ex-GF, Joey King.

jacob elordi looks miserable af in the trailer of the new kissing booth movie. i mean he's in a movie he basically don't wanna be in while having to make-out with his ex-girlfriend 💀 — Olivia (@llivanelle) July 6, 2020

jacob elordi getting ready to run out of set pic.twitter.com/5v0nEgqDuZ — aroa (@covisnky) July 6, 2020

Thanks to the creators and Netflix for bringing The Kissing Booth 2's trailer and the film on July 24 during the time when the world is badly combatting with the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill and majority of the television and movie projects were halted or postponed. Those are all yet to commence.

Here's the synopsis of The Kissing Booth 2 by Netflix – Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She'll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.

