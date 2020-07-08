Left Menu
Jude Law in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's live-action 'Peter Pan & Wendy'

Hollywood star Jude Law is in negotiations to play Disney villain Captain Hook in the studio's live-action movie "Peter Pan & Wendy". Peter Pan is the latest live-action remake of a classic Disney animated film, following "Mulan", whose release date was pushed for the third time due to the coronavirus.

File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood star Jude Law is in negotiations to play Disney villain Captain Hook in the studio's live-action movie "Peter Pan & Wendy". According to Variety, David Lowery, who directed "Pete's Dragon" for the studio, will helm the project.

Lowery has co-written the script with Toby Halbrooks. If the deal is locked, Law would join Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs, and, most recently, Garrett Hedlund as actors who have played the iconic pirate antagonist in previous retellings of Peter's story.

Newcomers Alexander Molony, a native New Zealand actor, and Ever Anderson, daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W S Anderson, will play the title roles in the re-imagining of the 1953 animated classic. Based on JM Barrie's book, the story will revolve around Peter, a boy who wouldn't age, and Wendy, a girl who accompanies him to the magical world of Neverland.

There are rumors that "Peter Pan & Wendy" will be released on the studio's streaming service Disney Plus, but the release is expected to be theatrical. Peter Pan is the latest live-action remake of a classic Disney animated film, following "Mulan" , whose release date was pushed for the third time due to the coronavirus. The movie will now release on August 21.

A sequel to 2019's "Aladdin" is also in the works at the studio.

