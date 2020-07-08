Breonna Taylor documentary to be produced by FX, New York Times

Cable network FX and The New York Times newspaper are collaborating on a new series "The New York Times Presents", which will include a documentary on Breonna Taylor. Taylor, an African American woman, was shot by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers on March 13 after they entered her home with a no-knock warrant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Yoruba Richen and Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi will explore the life of the 26-year-old ER technician and investigate the circumstances of her death. Richen is best known for directing "The New Black" , the 2013 doc which examined the reaction of the African American community to the debate over legalising gay marriage.

The new series marks another collaboration between FX and the newspaper, after "The Weekly" . "The New York Times Presents" is set to debut on July 10 with "They Get Brave," a portrait of doctors and nurses in New York City at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. The second part in the series is titled "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?", which will revolve around the young pop singer as he prepares for his first international tour and records his debut album.

FX has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will air monthly and premiere simultaneously on the Disney-owned cable network and Hulu..