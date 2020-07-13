I'm good at fighting back if I need to: Elisabeth Moss

Actor Elisabeth Moss says her parents gave her the confidence to speak up for things she stands for. "The Handmaid's Tale" star said she has always believed in herself. ''I was raised to believe in myself. I was raised to believe that I should have a voice and that I have a place. I was raised to believe that my voice is as important and relevant as anyone else's. "In a way, I suppose I'm good at fighting back if I need to. I think you always find strength physically and mentally when you need it," Moss told OK! magazine. The 37-year-old actor was last seen in Universal Pictures' "The Invisible Man" .