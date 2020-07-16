Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan tweets from hospital, cautions fans against 6 'negative' traits

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, shared a quote on Thursday urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative "trendsetters" in life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 09:20 IST
Amitabh Bachchan tweets from hospital, cautions fans against 6 'negative' traits
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, shared a quote on Thursday urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative "trendsetters" in life. The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor took to Twitter to share the quote in Sanskrit and explained its meaning in the subsequent tweet.

Bachchan warned his social media followers, through the tweet, of people with six negative tendencies -- dissatisfaction, anger, jealousy, dislike, anger and doubt. "People who express jealousy, dislike, dissatisfaction, anger, and doubt towards all others and those who live off others...these six kinds of people always remain filled with sadness...that is why, whenever possible, save yourself from people who have these traits," his tweet read.

Besides Big B, his son, actor Amitabh Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. His wife, however, actor Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier

Nearly impossible without man-made global warming, this years freak Siberian heat wave is producing climate changes most flagrant footprint of extreme weather, a new flash study says. International scientists released a study Wednesday that...

Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey leaving 7 security officers dead: Reports

Moscow Russia, July 16 Sputnik ANI - A reconnaissance plane has crashed in eastern Turkey with seven security officers having died as a result of the incident, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing the national Interior Minis...

EuroSchool Delivers 100% Results in CBSE

All campuses witness scores over 90 by multiple students MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- EuroSchool, a leading network of K-12 schools has announced excellent performance in the CBSE Class X results of 2020. All its CBSE school ...

Thai finance minister resigns amid economic team shake-up

Thailands Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana resigned on Thursday in a move that adds uncertainty to policymaking at a time when Southeast Asias worst-performing economy is struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020