Miss Universe Kenya Stacy Michuki gives clarification amid Michuki family allegations

Miss Universe Kenya 2019 Stacy Michuki has been forced to come out and address claims that she is not related to the late billionaire politician John Michuki as she claims, according to a news report by Nairobi News.

This is after a woman named Tiri Murai on Instagram called her out for being a 'fraud' and associating herself to the Michuki family when she is not.

Murai claims to be a granddaughter of the late politician and says she has done a background check in the family and no one seems to know Stacy.

She made the allegations in a conversation with popular blogger Edgar Obare.

"I came across a model who happens to be Miss Universe Kenya, who goes by the name Stacy Michuki. She has marketed herself as John Michuki's granddaughter and capitalized off it. She is not in any way John Michuki's granddaughter," said Tiri Murai.

"In fact, he (Mr. Michuki) only has five granddaughters including myself. Our extended family is very large but still, no one knows who this woman is. She has lied to the press about being my late Guka's grandchild and I find this extremely wrong," she added.

Tiri Murai says that she tried contacting Stacy Michuki but the conversation did not go well.

"I messaged her, she became very defensive and blocked me, and I will go to whatever lengths to let her know that this is unacceptable and totally unfair," she said.