Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

The King: Eternal Monarch has received an overwhelming response from fans and Lee Min Ho's role as a king is being widely appreciated and his fans are actively looking for news about his upcoming dramas and movies. Adding fuel to fire is Lee Min Ho's posts on Instagram where he sneakily gives hints to fans about the projects he is working on.

Lee Min Ho recently shared a picture of what looked like a filming set. In the black and white photo, the Korean actor is seen suited up and a book is placed in front of him with the words "The Project" printed on the cover. The book definitely hints that he is working on something new but it could also be an advertisement.

Lee Min Ho returned to the small screen with historical-fantasy series The King: The Eternal Monarch after completing military service. Reports say that he is cautious about choosing his new projects and doesn't shy away from working extra hard to make his fans happy.

The actor had also previously dropped a tease about an upcoming project when he posted a picture of him reading a bundle of pages that looked eerily similar to a script.

An official confirmation and more details about his new 'project' are still awaited and neither Lee Min Ho not his agency MYM Entertainment has commented on it. But one thing is for sure, whatever he is working on would attract a ton of viewers.