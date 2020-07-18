Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Lee Min Ho shared a picture of what looked like a filming set. In the black and white photo, the Korean actor is seen suited up and a book is placed in front of him with the words "The Project" printed on the cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:39 IST
Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

The King: Eternal Monarch has received an overwhelming response from fans and Lee Min Ho's role as a king is being widely appreciated and his fans are actively looking for news about his upcoming dramas and movies. Adding fuel to fire is Lee Min Ho's posts on Instagram where he sneakily gives hints to fans about the projects he is working on.

Lee Min Ho recently shared a picture of what looked like a filming set. In the black and white photo, the Korean actor is seen suited up and a book is placed in front of him with the words "The Project" printed on the cover. The book definitely hints that he is working on something new but it could also be an advertisement.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

Lee Min Ho returned to the small screen with historical-fantasy series The King: The Eternal Monarch after completing military service. Reports say that he is cautious about choosing his new projects and doesn't shy away from working extra hard to make his fans happy.

The actor had also previously dropped a tease about an upcoming project when he posted a picture of him reading a bundle of pages that looked eerily similar to a script.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

An official confirmation and more details about his new 'project' are still awaited and neither Lee Min Ho not his agency MYM Entertainment has commented on it. But one thing is for sure, whatever he is working on would attract a ton of viewers.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing day-night Test against Australia would be challenging: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By Vishesh Roy Playing a day-night Test against Australia could be challenging, believes Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as the Tim Paine-led side has played more matches with the pink ball in their backyard.The two sides are slated to take...

Justice Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court. The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who has had four earlier bouts with cancer including pancreatic ca...

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate better than national: Data

Even as Mumbais COVID-19 case count is nearing the one lakh-mark, the recovery rate of the countrys financial capital is nearly 70 percent, which is seven percent more than the national average, official data has revealed. A release issued ...

Rajasthan governor should recommend President's Rule: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should take cognisance of the instability in the state and recommend Presidents RuleRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said, had openly violated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020