'The Old Guard' on track to reach 72 million households, says Netflix

Action thriller “The Old Guard”, about a covert group of immortal mercenaries led by Charlize Theron’s Andy, is among the most popular movies to ever hit Netflix. The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list," tweeted Netflix on Friday.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:12 IST


Action thriller "The Old Guard", about a covert group of immortal mercenaries led by Charlize Theron's Andy, is among the most popular movies to ever hit Netflix. The film, which has been praised for its female-led stunning action sequences and background score, is already among the streamer's top 10 most popular films.

"''The Old Guard' is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list," tweeted Netflix on Friday. "The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!," Netflix continued in its tweet. The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose previous credits include "Secret Life of Bees" and "Love & Basketball".

Also starring Kiki Layne and Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the movie dropped on Netflix on July 10 and has been featured in the top 10 trending movies on the platform. "The Old Guard" is written by Greg Rucka who adapted it from his own graphic novel series. Netflix's highest-charting feature film for the quarter, according to its recent earnings report is Chris Hemsworth-starrer action drama "Extraction". The movie, set in India and Bangladesh, revolves around the kidnapping and extraction of an Indian druglord's child.

The film topped any Netflix feature to date with 99 million accounts watching at least two minutes in its first four weeks. It was followed by Sandra Bullock-starrer "Bird Box" with 89 million accounts seeing the film.

