Zachary Quinto, Khary Payton board Amazon series 'Invincible'

While Quinto has previously starred as Spock in the "Star Trek" film reboot series, Payton played Ezekiel in "The Walking Dead", the post-apocalyptic horror TV series. Previously announced cast members include another "Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, JK Simmons, Mark Hamill.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-07-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 10:34 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / zacharyquinto

Previously announced cast members include another "Walking Dead" star Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, JK Simmons, Mark Hamill. The eight-episode series is based on the comic book series of the same name from "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman, artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

According to Variety, Kirkman made the announcement during a panel on Saturday at SkyBound Xpo, an annual convention hosted by Skybound Entertainment, his publishing company. The story centres around a teenage boy, Mark Grayson (Yeun), who has to grapple with his dad (Simmons) being the most powerful superhero in the world, and who starts coming into his own powers and learns some not-so-super truths about his father.

Quinto will voice Robot, one of Grayson's superhero allies, and Payton will play Black Samson, a member of superhero group called the Guardians of the Globe. Also part of the voice cast are Zazie Beetz, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, and Gillian Jacobs. Simon Racioppa is attached as showrunner. Justin and Chris Copeland will serve as supervising directors.

The series is expected to start streaming this year..

