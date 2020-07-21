Carrie Underwood to release first-ever Christmas album, 'My Gift'

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is releasing her first-ever Christmas album, titled 'My Gift.' According to Fox News, the 37-year-old superstar revealed the news of the upcoming record, which is due out in September, on social media on Monday (local time).

"I realize we're in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn't wait to tell you....at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25! So much love has gone into this and I cannot wait to share it with you! [?]," she captioned a two-minute video on Instagram. In the clip, Underwood explained her decision to release a holiday album as well as what inspired the name.

"This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this," said Underwood. She continued, "I've always wanted to make a Christmas album and it's something that really has to be well thought out. So right after the 'Cry Pretty' tour 360 was over, this was the next step I knew I wanted to take."

Of coming up with the name, Underwood admitted it's "really hard naming a Christmas album." The song 'Little Drummer Boy' came across Underwood's mind, calling it one of her "favourites" due to the "sentiment behind it." She continued, "[It's] just so honest. There's a little boy and I, of course, think of my 5-year-old Isaiah. They're bringing gifts to baby Jesus. He doesn't have anything. He's poor, so he says, 'I know. I'm going to play my drum for him. That's what I have.' And to me, that's a gift that was given to him by God -- his love of music. I imagine he was a good little drummer."

She added: "I love music. I love singing. That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I'm so blessed to do and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus. That's kind of why I landed on 'My Gift' as an album title." The hitmaker has recorded several holiday songs in the past, but this album marks her first full-length holiday record.

In 2018, she released her sixth studio album, 'Cry Pretty.' (ANI)