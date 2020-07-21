Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrie Underwood to release first-ever Christmas album, 'My Gift'

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is releasing her first-ever Christmas album, titled 'My Gift.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:42 IST
Carrie Underwood to release first-ever Christmas album, 'My Gift'
Carrie Underwood. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood is releasing her first-ever Christmas album, titled 'My Gift.' According to Fox News, the 37-year-old superstar revealed the news of the upcoming record, which is due out in September, on social media on Monday (local time).

"I realize we're in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn't wait to tell you....at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25! So much love has gone into this and I cannot wait to share it with you! [?]," she captioned a two-minute video on Instagram. In the clip, Underwood explained her decision to release a holiday album as well as what inspired the name.

"This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this," said Underwood. She continued, "I've always wanted to make a Christmas album and it's something that really has to be well thought out. So right after the 'Cry Pretty' tour 360 was over, this was the next step I knew I wanted to take."

Of coming up with the name, Underwood admitted it's "really hard naming a Christmas album." The song 'Little Drummer Boy' came across Underwood's mind, calling it one of her "favourites" due to the "sentiment behind it." She continued, "[It's] just so honest. There's a little boy and I, of course, think of my 5-year-old Isaiah. They're bringing gifts to baby Jesus. He doesn't have anything. He's poor, so he says, 'I know. I'm going to play my drum for him. That's what I have.' And to me, that's a gift that was given to him by God -- his love of music. I imagine he was a good little drummer."

She added: "I love music. I love singing. That is my personal gift that I have that I get to do, that I'm so blessed to do and I want to use that gift and I want to give it back to Jesus. That's kind of why I landed on 'My Gift' as an album title." The hitmaker has recorded several holiday songs in the past, but this album marks her first full-length holiday record.

In 2018, she released her sixth studio album, 'Cry Pretty.' (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday.The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed t...

Eurozone shares hit March highs on EU deal optimism

Eurozone shares hit their highest since early March on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive member states from a coronavirus-induced slump.An index of eurozone stocks rose 1.3 to touch its hig...

AIADMK MLAs stage walkout in Pondy Assembly protesting rechristening of scheme

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday walked out of the Puducherry Assembly here protesting the rechristening of free breakfast scheme in schools after DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, after the House resumed its sitting and passed resolutions. AIADM...

Congress losing leaders, will become party of tweets: BJP

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his regular tweets attacking the central government, the BJP said on Tuesday that the Congress will become a party of tweets as it is doing no work among people and losing one leader after another. Hitting b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020