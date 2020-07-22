20in2020: Priyanka Chopra invites fans to join her in celebrating 20 years in industry

Left Menu
Actor Priyanka Chopra, the girl who dreamt of becoming an aeronautical engineer has made her mark as a global diva as she completes 20 years in the entertainment industry earlier this month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:37 IST
A still from the video shared by actor Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Priyanka Chopra, the girl who dreamt of becoming an aeronautical engineer has made her mark as a global diva as she completes 20 years in the entertainment industry earlier this month. On Wednesday, the 'Fashion' actor made a special announcement, revealing her plans to celebrate the milestone mark and have counted on her legion of followers to join her in the celebration.

Through an Instagram video post, the 'Dostana' actor explained her idea of taking a trip down the memory lane, where she will choose and share "20 of the most monumental moments" of her life in these 20 years. "It's time for a celebration... 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020," the 'Gunday' actor wrote in captions.

Meanwhile, in a sperate message on Twitter, Chopra thanked her fans, and dear ones, for their overwhelming birthday wishes for the diva, who just turned 38 last week. "Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all," she tweeted.

With more than 50 movies under her credits and being one of the few actors from the Bollywood to make a strong imprint in Hollywood, Chopra, started it all by winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. She won National Film Award for the best female actor for her role as a troubled model in 'Fashion,' and also as a glamourous journalist in 'Dostana.'

'Kaminey,' '7 Khoon Maaf,' 'Barfi!,' 'Mary Kom,' 'Bajirao Mastani', and to the latest release 'The Sky Is Pink,' are all some of the movies the actor proved her versatile acting mettle in. Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer Nick Jonas. (ANI)

