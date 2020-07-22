Left Menu
Development News Edition

AR Rahman along with 'Dil Bechara' music team dedicate songs in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Dil Bechara', legendary composer AR Rahman, along with other prominent singers paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late star.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:00 IST
AR Rahman along with 'Dil Bechara' music team dedicate songs in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput
AR Rahman along with 'Dil Bechara' music team pay tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Dil Bechara', legendary composer AR Rahman, along with other prominent singers paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late star. The movie marks the last film of Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and hence it holds a special place in many movie enthusiasts' hearts.

With an impeccable journey from small to the big screen, the actor's demise shook his fans and members of the cinema industry alike. Many since then, have made their own ways of paying homage to the late actor. On Wednesday, the musical team of the upcoming movie 'Dil Bechara' dedicated a special video for the 'Kai Po Che!' actor recalling the gem of a person, Sushant Singh Rajput was.

The movie's music album is composed by the Oscar-winning composer and has nine songs sung by artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi and others. The tribute is a montage of the songs from the movie and features the singers dedicating the music to Rajput.

The official tribute video was shared in the Disney+Hotstar's Twitter handle, saying, "This one is going to remain in our hearts forever. A musical tribute for our beloved#SushantSinghRajput " "The music of 'Dil Bechara' will always remain special to all of us. The nine tracks I composed for the film have a whole new meaning today, whole new life," said the music maestro at the beginning of the video while many scenes of Rajput from the movie are played.

He also performed the title song in his studio in Chennai and is accompanied by daughter Raheema Rahman, son AR Ameen. The 13-minute and 26-second long music video is combined with clips from the film and the singers performing the tracks in their respective homes. Amitabh Bhattacharya, who has done the lyrics for the songs also paid his tribute to Rajput.

Till now the makers of 'Dil Bechara' have released the videos of the title track (AR Rahman) and songs 'Taare Ginn' (Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal) and 'Khulke Jeene Ka' ( Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati). 'Dil Bechara' will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

'Dil Bechara' musicians pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The team of Sushant Singh Rajputs upcoming film Dil Bechara on Wednesday remembered the actor by performing tracks from his swansong with a wish that he will live on in peoples hearts forever. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Ami...

Pandemic to bite deeply, GDP to shrink by 6 pc in FY21: Report

Citing the yet to be stabilized infection curve and the COVID-19 caseload in economically key states, Singaporean brokerage DBS on Wednesday forecast deeper distress for the country which will lead to a 6 percent growth contraction in FY21....

Daisha Riley, 'Good Morning America' producer, dies at 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on Good Morning America, has died, co-host Michael Strahan announced to viewers on Tuesday morning local time. She was 35. According to Variety, Strahan said on the broadcast, One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young...

POLL-Biden, leading Trump by 8 points, also has a big advantage with undecided voters

Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in support among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020