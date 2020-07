Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad to star in Zee5 film 'Comedy Couple'

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday announced its original film titled "Comedy Couple", starring Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the movie is based in Gurgaon and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

It is produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama India. The shoot began last week in Mumbai amid the coronavirus pandemic with all the necessary guidelines in place. Saleem said he is happy to have collaborated with the platform again after their successful outing in the web series "Rangbaaz".

"On set, while it is a changed environment, safety is our top priority. Proud to work with Saregama's Yoodlee films who have been doing a phenomenal job on set, ensuring everyone's well-being and safety," he said in a statement. "Comedy Couple" is based on a story by Bikas Mishra, with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. The film follows Zoya Batra (Prasad) and Deep Sharma (Saleem) who do stand-up together. According to Prasad, it revolves around the couple's interpersonal relationships, friendship, what they face as a unit and how they land the jokes. "The script is brilliant, fantastically written. It is an out and out comedy but also has drama, twists and a lot of romance too," she said.

"We have content across genres on the platform and 'comedy' is something the audience prefers watching too. We have a great partner in Saregama's Yoodlee Films and we are certain that this film will be something viewers will enjoy," added Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India..