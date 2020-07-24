Justin Bieber reschedules world tour for next year; announces new dates

Here is happy news for all Beliebers! Singer Justin Bieber on Thursday (local time) announced he is officially gearing up for his world tour next year. Keeping health and safety in mind amid coronavirus pandemic, the singer had earlier postponed his then scheduled 2020 concerts for his 'Changes Tour'.

As per his new announcement, the concert is now officially kicking off on June 2, 2021, at San Diego and wrapping it on August 15 at Sacramento. "I can't wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour," Billboard cited Bieber as saying in a statement.

"We've been through so much this year. More than ever, we've come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be," the 26-year-old singer added. The rejigged tour production signals that he will not be stopping at any stadiums as originally planned, but he will be making 19 new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, and more cities.

Artists Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were roped in to join him, will no longer be accompanying Bieber for the tour. According to Billboard, the tickets for the new show will go on sale on August 6. One dollar from each ticket purchase will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting mental health awareness. (ANI)