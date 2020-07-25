Left Menu
COVID-19: AMC delays 'The Walking Dead' season 11 to 2021

'The Walking Dead' -- the American television horror series premiering for AMC is the latest one to join the growing list of shows and movies whose release dates have been affected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-07-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 08:39 IST
COVID-19: AMC delays 'The Walking Dead' season 11 to 2021
A still from the horror show 'The Walking Dead' (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The network studio has officially delayed the already scheduled October debut of season 11 of Robert Kirkman's horror drama, which now will be airing in 2021.

The new seasons of the show have always been released in October since it debuted in 2010, and this marks the first time in the show's history that the creators have delayed the release dates. According to Variety, the series showrunner Angela Kang made the announcement on Friday during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel.

However, during the panel, it was also announced that the Season 10 finale would be open for viewing on October 4 on AMC. Kang also said that six additional episodes will be added to season 10, making it the longest season of the show. The new parts for the coming season will be shot and aired in early 2021, bringing the season to 22 episodes total. (ANI)

