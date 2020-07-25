‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan pregnant with first child

Actor Vanessa Morgan and her husband, professional baseball player, Michael Kopech, are expecting their first child together. The 28-year-old "Riverdale" star shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday.

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed… "We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious," Morgan wrote alongside photographs and videos from a party of close friends and family where the gender of the baby was revealed. The actor said she learned about her pregnancy in May.

Morgan married Kopech, 24, in an intimate ceremony in Florida earlier this year.