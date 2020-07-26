Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Good morning friends': Dharmendra Deol treats fans to mesmerising view of rising sun

With a mesmerising view of the rising sun, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday wished his fans and friends very good morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 09:33 IST
'Good morning friends': Dharmendra Deol treats fans to mesmerising view of rising sun
Image shared by Dharmendra Deol (Picture courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With a mesmerising view of the rising sun, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday wished his fans and friends very good morning. "Good morning friends," wrote the 84-year-old star on Twitter as he shared a breathtaking view from his farmhouse. In the picture shared by the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star, the sun beams through the lush green trees and cloudy sky as it rises amid the clouds, spreading its golden light.

The beautiful glimpse of the early morning sun seems to be captured from the roof of the 'Apne' star's farmhouse where Deol Senior moved before the lockdown was imposed. More than 2.1 thousand fans liked the beautiful picture and wished the actor a lovely morning.

Of late, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles. Earlier, Dharmendra Deol shared the view of a fine morning in his farmhouse and documented his daily exercising routine. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester City don't require extra motivation to beat Real Madrid: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his side does not require any extra motivation to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League. Guardiola also said that he does not believe that his side needs to recall previous Champions ...

UP: 4,797 held in illicit liquor trade cases in three months

As many as 14,732 cases related to illicit liquor trade were registered and 4,07,366 litres of illicit liquor were seized in Uttar Pradesh from April to June this year, said additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department ...

China reports 46 new cases on opposite ends

China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country. Authorities confirmed 22 cases ...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to 'protect democracy', launches campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed citizens to raise their voice to protect democracy and launched the partys campaign SpeakUpForDemocracy. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video with the caption Lets unite in Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020