Anubhav Sinha teams up with four other filmmakers to produce anthology film on coronavirus
'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha is all set to produce a movie on the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:47 IST
'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha is all set to produce a movie on the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. For the yet-to-be-titled anthology film, the 55-year-old director has teamed up with four other filmmakers -- Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Ketan Mehta, and Subhash Kapoor for directing the film.
On Sunday, Sinha shared the information on Instagram by reposting the news shared by film critic Taran Adarsh earlier. In the post, it is mentioned that Sinha is set to produce an anthology film, which is based on the "stories and experiences" from the COVID-19 crisis.
However, the casting, title of the movie, and more details are yet to be officially announced. (ANI)
