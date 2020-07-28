Left Menu
'We need to look out for each other': Jennifer Aniston joins 'Women Supporting Women' viral challenge

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:49 IST
'We need to look out for each other': Jennifer Aniston joins 'Women Supporting Women' viral challenge
Jennifer Aniston (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Jennifer Aniston on Tuesday participated in the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Instagram and extended her gratitude to all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life and the uplifting messages that she'd received from them. Sharing a glamorous monochromatic picture of herself in an oversized denim shirt and shorts, with her luscious locks left free the 'Friends' actor accepted the viral challenge and penned a note for all her beautiful girlfriends. She began her note, "Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don't really understand this #challengeaccepted thing...but who doesn't love good reason to support women! Soooo.... challenge accepted!"

The 'Murder Mystery' star tagged her friends from Hollywood including - Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, Gal Gadot, comedian Manon Mathews, Michelle Pfeiffer, film producer Aleen Keshishian among others and urged them register to vote for the issues that affect women. Aniston continued, "And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women."

The 'Brue Almighty' actor further added, "Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!" The 'Women Supporting Women' viral challenge is trending on Instagram with several women users taking up the challenge and further nominating other women in their circle for the same. Women have been posting black and white selfies with positive affirmations to show their appreciation for other women using the hashtags #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen.

They are also nominating other women to do the same on their own Instagram accounts. A plethora of Hollywood celebrities such as Hilary Duff, Zoe Saldana, and former NBA player Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant have participated in the challenge. (ANI)

