Rana Daggubati shares picture from haldi ceremony with fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Dagubatti on Thursday shared a picture with interior designer fiance Miheeka Bajaj from their haldi ceremony, ahead of their wedding on August 8

Rana, 35, took to Instagram and posted a picture from the pre-wedding festivity

While he sported a white shirt with a matching lungi, Miheeka wore a bright yellow lehenga. "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you," the "Baahubali" star captioned the image with a heart emoticon. The duo made their relationship official with a ''roka'' ceremony in May this year PTI JUR BKBK