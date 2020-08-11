Left Menu
Development News Edition

'MacGruber' series ordered at Peacock with Will Forte reprising titular role

Actor Will Forte is set to reprise his fan-favourite "Saturday Night Live" character MacGruber in a new series from NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-08-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 12:10 IST
'MacGruber' series ordered at Peacock with Will Forte reprising titular role
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Will Forte is set to reprise his fan-favourite "Saturday Night Live" character MacGruber in a new series from NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock. The streamer has given an eight-episode order for the series, according to a press release from NBCUniversal. Forte had played the character in a comedy sketch for "SNL" that was a parody of the adventure series "MacGyver" . MacGruber is a special operations agent, who is tasked in each episode with deactivating a ticking bomb but becomes distracted by personal issues, resulting in the bomb's detonation and the deaths of his companions and himself.

The sketch was later adapted into a 2010 film, directed by Joorma Taccone, who will also helm the new series. The show will pick up from the events of the movie with America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber being finally released.

"His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil -- only to find that evil... may be lurking within," the official plotline read. Forte will serve as writer and executive producer along with Taccone and John Solomon.

Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

SC disposes of contempt plea for 'not reviewing' 4G ban in J-K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet se...

UK suffers biggest job losses since 2009 as COVID hits

The number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the coronavirus crisis hammered the number of self-employed, Office for National Statistics said.The number of self-employed people...

'MacGruber' series ordered at Peacock with Will Forte reprising titular role

Actor Will Forte is set to reprise his fan-favourite Saturday Night Live character MacGruber in a new series from NBCUniversals streaming platform Peacock. The streamer has given an eight-episode order for the series, according to a press r...

After 102 days, New Zealand reports one new COVID-19 case

New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the number of active cases in the country at 22, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, according to the countrys health ministry. It has been 102 days since the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020