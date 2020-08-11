'MacGruber' series ordered at Peacock with Will Forte reprising titular role

Actor Will Forte is set to reprise his fan-favourite "Saturday Night Live" character MacGruber in a new series from NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock. The streamer has given an eight-episode order for the series, according to a press release from NBCUniversal. Forte had played the character in a comedy sketch for "SNL" that was a parody of the adventure series "MacGyver" . MacGruber is a special operations agent, who is tasked in each episode with deactivating a ticking bomb but becomes distracted by personal issues, resulting in the bomb's detonation and the deaths of his companions and himself.

The sketch was later adapted into a 2010 film, directed by Joorma Taccone, who will also helm the new series. The show will pick up from the events of the movie with America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber being finally released.

"His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil -- only to find that evil... may be lurking within," the official plotline read. Forte will serve as writer and executive producer along with Taccone and John Solomon.

Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers..