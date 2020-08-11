Tekashi 6ix9ine, bodyguards ride NYC subway without masks

Left Menu
American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine rode the New York City subway with four armed security guards, a female companion and no mask, according to footage posted on the rapper's Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine rode the New York City subway with four armed security guards, a female companion and no mask, according to footage posted on the rapper's Instagram. According to Page Six, "F**k it took the train today because I felt like it," posted the 24-year-old rapper on the photo-sharing platform.

In the clip, the group boards a Coney Island-bound F train while blatantly flouting the (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) MTA's mask requirement: The guards wear their masks below the chin, while Tekashi and his date have no face coverings at all. As the video progresses, the rapper kicks his feet up on the seat on the train, another violation of MTA rules.

As Page Six reported, the clip then cuts to 6ix9ine and his crew entering through the emergency gate at Brooklyn's Smith-9th Street station. One of the guards flashes a badge in the direction of the station agent, presumably because the group skipped the USD 2.75 fare. The Brooklyn-born rapper, whose real name Daniel Hernandez got an early release from prison in April after claiming his asthma could result in complications if he contracted the coronavirus while behind bars. He remained under house arrest until July 31.

MTA spokesman Tim Minton said in a statement, "Everyone on public transit is required to wear a mask -- period. This is dangerous and unacceptable. 6ix9ine knows personally the risks from COVID-19 and he and his bodyguards should be wearing masks and keeping social distance." (ANI)

