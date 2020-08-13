Left Menu
Development News Edition

Game of Thrones: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau misses his 'friends'

It may have more than a year that "Game of Thrones" came to an end, but series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he misses his "friends" with whom he worked on the epic fantasy drama for over a decade.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:48 IST
Game of Thrones: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau misses his 'friends'
Image Credit: ANI

It may have more than a year that "Game of Thrones" came to an end, but series star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says he misses his "friends" with whom he worked on the epic fantasy drama for over a decade. The 50-year-old actor, who played Jaime Lannister in the HBO series that has dominated TV pop culture, also said that he was content as "we've told the story".

"I miss my friends So you spend eight, nine years, almost 10 years together... and of course you make friendships. So I miss them. You have this thing where a workplace where you have all ages together. Sophie (Turner) and Maisie (Williams) were kids when they started out. "You have this whole growth... they became young adults on that show," Coster-Waldau said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" .

Turner, 24, and Williams, 23, best friends in real life, played sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, respectively, on the show. The actor said working on the long-running show was "an incredible, intense" experience. "Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that's a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of fun," he added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020