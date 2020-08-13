Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip in final seasons of 'The Crown'

Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce has been roped in to play the Queen's husband in the coming fifth and sixth seasons of the Netflix historical show 'The Crown'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:16 IST
Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip in final seasons of 'The Crown'
A still from a late night talk show featuring actor Jonathan Pryce (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce has been roped in to play the Queen's husband in the coming fifth and sixth seasons of the Netflix historical show 'The Crown'. According to Variety, Pryce will be taking the role from his 'Game of Thrones' co-actor Tobias Menzies, who essayed the often-controversial figure in the third part, and also in the upcoming fourth season.

The news of casting Pryce comes just over a month after the series showrunner Peter Morgan confirmed that the massive Netflix series would be coming back for a sixth and final season, after originally saying the plan was to end after season 5. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day -- it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," Variety quoted Morgan as saying while announcing the decision to extend to a sixth season.

The legendary British actor will be joining Imelda Staunton, who is tapped in to play Queen Elizabeth II (taking over from Olivia Colman) and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret (taking over from Helena Bonham Carter). Pryce is best known for his roles in classic features like 'Brazil','Glengarry Glen Ross', and more recently for his turn as the High Sparrow in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'.

He was also nominated for an Oscar, earlier this year, for his role in the Netflix film 'The Two Popes,' in which he starred opposite Anthony Hopkins. Meanwhile, in the fourth part of 'The Crown' which is set for a launch later this year, will have actor Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Seasons five and six, which will take the story into the 2000s, will see the royal baton passed to Imelda Staunton, with Lesley Manville set to play Princess Margaret. Bankrolled by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for the online streaming platform Netflix, the historical drama 'The Crown' revolves around the reign of Queen Elizabeth ll. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Investment by PE/VCs halves to USD 4.1 bn in July: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in Indian companies halved to USD 4.1 billion in July as compared to the same month a year ago, a report said on Thursday. In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultanc...

Govt revives Floriculture center in Srinagar destroyed in 2014 floods

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014. Nursery is the backbone for the landscaping work bec...

Found it stupid when people labelled me skinny, fat, dusky: Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu says she navigated her way in the industry through comments on her skin tone to tags like too skinnyand too fat. Starting out as a supermodel, Bipasha made her film debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and gained acclaim for horror...

Malaysia jails Indian man linked to fresh coronavirus outbreak

A Malaysian court jailed an Indian man for five months on Thursday for violating a home quarantine order, leading to dozens of new coronavirus infections, the Bernama state news agency reported. The 57-year-old, who resides in Malaysia and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020