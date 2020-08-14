Daniel Kaluuya to headline sci-fi movie 'The Upper World'
The movie is based on the novel of the same name by writer Femi Fadugba, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows Esso, a man caught in a deadly feud who realises he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future. "The Upper World" is Fadugba's debut novel, and the first in a planned series.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:54 IST
British star Daniel Kaluuya is set to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film "The Upper World". The movie is based on the novel of the same name by writer Femi Fadugba, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The story follows Esso, a man caught in a deadly feud who realises he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future. A generation away, Rhia is walking to football practice in 2035, unaware that the mysterious stranger she’s about to meet desperately needs her help to avert a bullet fired 15 years ago.
Kaluuya, 31, will also produce the film along with Screen Arcade's Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless under their first-look deal at the streamer. "The Upper World" is Fadugba's debut novel, and the first in a planned series. Penguin UK and HarperCollins US are expected to publish the follow-up novels in mid-2021 and early 2022, respectively..
