Daniel Kaluuya to headline sci-fi movie 'The Upper World'

British star Daniel Kaluuya is set to play the lead role in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film "The Upper World". The movie is based on the novel of the same name by writer Femi Fadugba, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows Esso, a man caught in a deadly feud who realises he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future. A generation away, Rhia is walking to football practice in 2035, unaware that the mysterious stranger she’s about to meet desperately needs her help to avert a bullet fired 15 years ago.

Kaluuya, 31, will also produce the film along with Screen Arcade's Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless under their first-look deal at the streamer. "The Upper World" is Fadugba's debut novel, and the first in a planned series. Penguin UK and HarperCollins US are expected to publish the follow-up novels in mid-2021 and early 2022, respectively..