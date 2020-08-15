Left Menu
Development News Edition

New web series to document bike trip of 5 Indians across 5 countries

The ambitious journey, documented as — "The Great Independence Day Ride", started in Singapore, and culminated in India, via Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar, was flagged off by the Indian High Commissioner at the time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:38 IST
New web series to document bike trip of 5 Indians across 5 countries

An adventurous bike trip undertaken by five Indians across five countries is the subject of an upcoming web series, the teaser for which was released on Saturday. Launched on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the series promises to take viewers on a road trip with five travel enthusiasts, as they traverse topographies, and landscapes across 5,000 kilometres.

The five travellers — Nikhil Kashyap, a marketing consultant; Bhanu Pratap Singh, an entrepreneur; Harkirat Singh, a commercial pilot; Divya Raghav, a psychologist; their five-year-old daughter Enaaya embarked on the adventure on August 15, 2018. The ambitious journey, documented as — "The Great Independence Day Ride", started in Singapore, and culminated in India, via Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar, was flagged off by the Indian High Commissioner at the time. According to Kashyap, the web series would help travel enthusiasts in India realise that flying was not the only way one could travel internationally, especially when travelling for leisure has become a non-essential activity due to the pandemic.

"One can finish this trip in about four weeks’ time. We took five, because we were travelling leisurely. With this trip we want to show people that travelling to these places via road is in fact possible. "And now when road travel is the new normal, this series will motivate Indians to drive through our neighbouring countries," Kashayap said. The series is estimated to be released by next month, however, the online platform on which it will be streamed is yet to be finalised. Some of the highlights of their trip, included riding on the Formula 1 track in Singapore, riding on motorways with no speed limits in Malaysia, attending the Betong Bike Week (a bike festival) in Thailand, riding on a 20 lane highway and crossing 69 bridges built during World War 2 in Myanmar, and passing through the Tropic of Cancer.

The Great Independence Day Ride was shot on mobile phones and has now been documented in its entirety in mini-episodes and will soon be launched as a web series. Each episode encapsulates the bikers' exploration of exotic destinations, diverse cultures, local communities, updates of highways of all the five countries along with food reviews, border formality intricacies and tips on different cultural etiquettes they experienced. "The Great Independence Day Ride was an attempt to redefine perceptions across borders, to celebrate independence, savour food, and rejoice music. Road trips let you stop in every small town, learn the history and stories, feel the ground and capture the spirit of the place," Kashyap said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's ISI active in Myanmar

Pakistans spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence ISI, is training terror groups in Myanmar and its main goal is to destabilise some countries in the region using cross-border terrorism. Siegfried O Wolf, an analyst at the South Asia De...

Fresh guidelines for Remdesivir injection for private hospitals treating govt patients in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has said that while Remdesivir injections have already been used in government hospitals, the same benefits will be extended to the patients referred through the government to private hospitals. The injection Remdes...

FBI team arrives this weekend to take part in Beirut probe

A team of FBI investigators is due to arrive in Lebanon this weekend to take part in the probe of Beiruts massive explosion, a senior US official said on Saturday after visiting the location of the blast. David Hale, US undersecretary of st...

Low-key Independence Day celebrations in Kerala amid pandemic

The 74th Independence Day celebrations in Kerala on Saturday were low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran hoisted the national flag in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020