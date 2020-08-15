New web series to document bike trip of 5 Indians across 5 countries

An adventurous bike trip undertaken by five Indians across five countries is the subject of an upcoming web series, the teaser for which was released on Saturday. Launched on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the series promises to take viewers on a road trip with five travel enthusiasts, as they traverse topographies, and landscapes across 5,000 kilometres.

The five travellers — Nikhil Kashyap, a marketing consultant; Bhanu Pratap Singh, an entrepreneur; Harkirat Singh, a commercial pilot; Divya Raghav, a psychologist; their five-year-old daughter Enaaya embarked on the adventure on August 15, 2018. The ambitious journey, documented as — "The Great Independence Day Ride", started in Singapore, and culminated in India, via Malaysia, Thailand, and Myanmar, was flagged off by the Indian High Commissioner at the time. According to Kashyap, the web series would help travel enthusiasts in India realise that flying was not the only way one could travel internationally, especially when travelling for leisure has become a non-essential activity due to the pandemic.

"One can finish this trip in about four weeks’ time. We took five, because we were travelling leisurely. With this trip we want to show people that travelling to these places via road is in fact possible. "And now when road travel is the new normal, this series will motivate Indians to drive through our neighbouring countries," Kashayap said. The series is estimated to be released by next month, however, the online platform on which it will be streamed is yet to be finalised. Some of the highlights of their trip, included riding on the Formula 1 track in Singapore, riding on motorways with no speed limits in Malaysia, attending the Betong Bike Week (a bike festival) in Thailand, riding on a 20 lane highway and crossing 69 bridges built during World War 2 in Myanmar, and passing through the Tropic of Cancer.

The Great Independence Day Ride was shot on mobile phones and has now been documented in its entirety in mini-episodes and will soon be launched as a web series. Each episode encapsulates the bikers' exploration of exotic destinations, diverse cultures, local communities, updates of highways of all the five countries along with food reviews, border formality intricacies and tips on different cultural etiquettes they experienced. "The Great Independence Day Ride was an attempt to redefine perceptions across borders, to celebrate independence, savour food, and rejoice music. Road trips let you stop in every small town, learn the history and stories, feel the ground and capture the spirit of the place," Kashyap said.