Anupam Kher enjoys cake cutting session with mother Dulari, family 'for no reason'

Actor Anupam Kher and his mother Dulari on Tuesday enjoyed a bonding session with their other family members as they were seen cutting a cake "for no reason."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:04 IST
Actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anupam Kher and his mother Dulari on Tuesday enjoyed a bonding session with their other family members as they were seen cutting a cake "for no reason." In the short video clip that Kher shared on Twitter, his mother Dulari is seen seated with a scrumptious chocolate cake in front of her as she continuously tells her actor son that no dessert can compare the Indian "kheer."

As the video proceeds, the family is seen enjoying as Dulari places a friendly slap on Anupam Kher's brother Raju's face while the family sings a funny cake cutting song. The video ends with Dulari Kher tasting the cake and declaring that it tasted even better than her favourite sweet dish kheer.

"Mom kept insisting that she wants kheer even though the cake was brought by me for her and family for no reason," Kher tweeted along with the video. "She participated in the cake cutting ceremony reluctantly while my brother was singing to the tune of a kirtan. Dulari slapped Raju for no reason. #DulariRocks," he added.

Kher's mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and his family had recovered from coronavirus earlier last month. (ANI)

