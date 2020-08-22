Left Menu
Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist Jack Sherman dies at 64

The guitarist of the first Red Hot Chilli Peppers (RHCP) music album, Jack Sherman passed away at the age of 64.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:00 IST
A picture of the group 'Red Hot Chilli Peppers' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The guitarist of the first Red Hot Chilli Peppers (RHCP) music album, Jack Sherman passed away at the age of 64. According to Deadline, the cause of the death of the guitarist has not been determined.

The famous band dedicated an Instagram post to Sherman and wished a "smooth sailing into the worlds beyond." "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed," the group wrote in the Instagram post.

"Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform," the group's post further read. Jack joined the group in 1983 replacing guitarist Hillel Slovak. He later left the band upon Slovak's return.

According to Deadline, he later contributed to the album 'Mother's Milk' and 'The Abbey Road' EP by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers but was still not included when the band was inducted in the 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame' in 2012. Beyond the band, Sherman has contributed to Bob Dylan's 'Knocked Out Loaded' albums by George Clinton and Feargal Sharkey.

