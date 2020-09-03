Robin Thicke, April Love Geary expecting third child

Singer Robin Thicke and his fiance, model April Love Geary are pregnant with their third child. They are already parents to daughters Mia, two, and Lola, 18 months.

Confirming the news, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Thicke, 43, and Geary, 25, have always wanted a big family. The "Blurred Lines" singer also shares son 10-year-old son Julian with his former wife, actor Paula Patton.

Thicke, who has been in a relationship with Geary since 2016, proposed to the model two years ago..