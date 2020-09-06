Left Menu
Kellan Lutz, Brittany Gonzalez announce pregnancy

"Twilight" star Kellan Lutz and his wife, actor Brittany Gonzales are expecting a baby after losing their daughter at six months in February. This is another promise being fulfilled," Gonzales said. They announced they were expecting a child together last year but lost the baby seven months ago..

"Twilight" star Kellan Lutz and his wife, actor Brittany Gonzales are expecting a baby after losing their daughter at six months in February. The couple shared the news in a video they posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

"A little promise baby! This is not a drill. This is not a throwback. This is another promise being fulfilled," Gonzales said. "This is real life. We're pregnant again. If you guys don't know, we are pregnant again," Lutz added.

The duo got married in 2017. They announced they were expecting a child together last year but lost the baby seven months ago..

