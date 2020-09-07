Left Menu
Development News Edition

Idris Elba went beyond expectations on ‘Suicide Squad’: James Gunn

Director James Gunn has praised British star Idris Elba for going “beyond expectations” as an actor and a human being during the filming of their upcoming movie “The Suicide Sqaud”. Gunn has directed the much-anticipated Warner Bros film which features Elba in the role of DC Comics mercenary villain Bloodsport.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:59 IST
Idris Elba went beyond expectations on ‘Suicide Squad’: James Gunn

Director James Gunn has praised British star Idris Elba for going “beyond expectations” as an actor and a human being during the filming of their upcoming movie “The Suicide Sqaud”. Gunn has directed the much-anticipated Warner Bros film which features Elba in the role of DC Comics mercenary villain Bloodsport. ''I rarely write roles for actors I've never met, but I did exactly that for @idriselba in #TheSuicideSquad & couldn't be happier I did - you went beyond my expectations as an actor AND as a human being,” the filmmaker wrote in a post on Instagram wishing Elba on his 48th birthday on Sunday. ''I can't wait for folks to see you as #Bloodsport. Happy Birthday, my friend!” Gunn added. “The Suicide Sqaud”, which is scheduled to be released in August 2021, will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag

They will be joined by an equally impressive list of newcomers -- John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson. Actors Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Daniela Melchior, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, Alice Braga, Juan Diego Botto, Julio Ruiz, Tinashe Kajese and Jennifer Holland round out the cast.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar drops power-packed preview of 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'

After sharing a glimpse of the thrilling teaser, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a power-packed preview of the much-loved adventure TV show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Preview When a Western adrenaline...

Future Lifestyle Fashions reports Rs 353 cr loss for Q1

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 352.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of lower income. The company had a net profit of Rs 24.54 crore in April-June, 2019-20.Total income...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, six rescued

Two people, including a woman, were killed and six others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to t...

2 depressions in Atlantic to become tropical storms Monday

Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to become tropical storms on Monday, with one system already generating a warning off the coast of continental Africa. A tropical storm warning was issued for the Cabo Verde Island...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020