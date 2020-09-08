Taylor Swift ties Whitney Houston for most weeks atop Billboard 200 for female artist

American singer Taylor Swift just tied the late Whitney Houston's record for the most weeks on the Billboard 200 among female artists. According to Fox News, the singer just reached her sixth week at No. 1 for her new album 'Folklore'.

Altogether across Swift's seven albums, she's had a total of 46 weeks at the top of the charts. Houston had previously made history among women when her 2009 album 'I Look to You' put her at 46 weeks at No. 1.

The 'I Will Always Love You' singer Houston had four No. 1 albums compared to Swift's seven chart-toppers. As per Fox News, The Beatles hold the record among male and female artists, with 132 weeks of albums at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

On July 24, Swift dropped her surprise eighth studio album with only a few hours' notice. She didn't release any singles in advance of the project in order to campaign for the top spot, in contrast to her past six albums.

Before the album release, Swift wrote on Instagram hours, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, 'folklore'. Surprise." "The times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much," added the Grammy award winner. (ANI)