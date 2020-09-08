Telangana CM condoles actor Jayaprakash Reddy's death
The Chief Minister, who conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family said Reddy acted in several films in a variety of roles and also won people's admiration as a theatre artiste. Reddy died of heart attack at his residence in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:31 IST
Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday condoled the death of noted film actor Jayaprakash Reddy. The Chief Minister, who conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family said Reddy acted in several films in a variety of roles and also won people's admiration as a theatre artiste.
Reddy died of heart attack at his residence in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. He was 74 and is survived by wife and a son, family sources said.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI
