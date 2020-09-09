Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives in Chandigarh en route for Mumbai

Actor Kangana Ranaut arrived here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning to take a flight to Mumbai and hit out at the Maharashtra government alleging that it was trying to "break down" her property. "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the (Chandigarh) airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride. This is nothing, take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher," Ranaut tweeted shortly before she was to catch an afternoon flight from the Chandigarh international airport.

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will on Wednesday demolish "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a civic official said. The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach Mumbai around 2:20 pm, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

In another tweet, she posted a few pictures of some civic employees at her residence and said "Babur and his army". "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," she added.

Earlier in the morning, Ranaut left her hometown Mandi for Chandigarh. Before leaving, she offered prayers at a nearby temple. She reached here in a white Mercedes after nearly a five-hour journey.

Dressed in a light-coloured saree, she headed straight towards the airport's departure gate and did not speak to media personnel present outside. Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos who will work in shifts around the clock, Union Home ministry officials had said on Monday amid controversy over her comment that she feared Mumbai Police.

The decision came two days before Ranaut had likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She had then said she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut, whose comments led to a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, had said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.