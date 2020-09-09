Lindiwe Suttle reveals idea behind her upcoming web series 'Coconut Confidential'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lindiwe Suttle Mueller-Westernhagen popularly known as Lindiwe Suttle, executive produced writer and creator of the comedy animation web series, 'Coconut Confidential', giving tips to the talented youth of Africa has talked about how building relationships is important in the field of entertainment.

"If there is no money but there are relationships, so find people who are doing the same thing and create your own film," said Lindiwe Suttle on an exclusive interview with Devdiscourse.