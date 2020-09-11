Left Menu
Jessica Chastain to play country singer Tammy Wynette in limited series

Actor Jessica Chastain has been roped into essay the role of country music legend Tammy Wynette in a limited series for Spectrum Originals, the upcoming ViacomCBS streamer and Paramount Network.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Actor Jessica Chastain has been roped into essay the role of country music legend Tammy Wynette in a limited series for Spectrum Originals, the upcoming ViacomCBS streamer and Paramount Network. Titled "George & Tammy", the series chronicles the lives of music power couple, Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated relationship acted as an inspiration for iconic songs such as "We're Gonna Hold On" and "Golden Ring".

The duo were married for six years between 1969 and 1975. The project is based on the book, "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George", written by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones.

Abe Sylvia has penned the series and executive produces along with Andrew Lazar, Josh Brolin, and Chastain. "I am humbled to bring this incredible story to life with the breadth it deserves and that the Charter platforms allow. Tammy Wynette is an American icon, and I can think of no one better to illuminate the woman behind the legend than Jessica Chastain. "After having the honour of penning 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' for Freckle Films and Searchlight, I so look forward to another collaboration with her," said Sylvia. "George & Tammy" will premiere on Spectrum as one of its original series for subscribers and after a nine-month exclusive run will have a second window on the as-yet-unnamed ViacomCBS streamer and Paramount Network.

