UNICEF appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign

UNICEF India on Friday announced Ayushmann Khurrana as its celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign - 'For Every Child'. Khurrana will support UNICEF towards ending violence against children. He will work towards this initiative in India and joins the likes of former football star David Beckham, who works on this campaign globally, a press release issued on behalf of the actor said. Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative in India said they are delighted to have Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate as they believe that his support will help in creating awareness about the issue

"He will bring sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. “Ayushmann’s support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with COVID-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic," Haque said in a statement. Khurrana, who shares two children with wife Tahira Kashyap, said he is pleased to partner with UNICEF as he believes that every child deserves the best start in life. "As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. “With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence," he said. On the work front, Khurrana will be teaming up again for a film with his "Article 15" director Anubhav Sinha. The actor will soon begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s next in which he plays a cross functional athlete.