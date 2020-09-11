Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNICEF appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign

Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative in India said they are delighted to have Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate as they believe that his support will help in creating awareness about the issue "He will bring sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:09 IST
UNICEF appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign

UNICEF India on Friday announced Ayushmann Khurrana as its celebrity advocate for children's rights campaign - 'For Every Child'. Khurrana will support UNICEF towards ending violence against children. He will work towards this initiative in India and joins the likes of former football star David Beckham, who works on this campaign globally, a press release issued on behalf of the actor said. Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF representative in India said they are delighted to have Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate as they believe that his support will help in creating awareness about the issue

"He will bring sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children. “Ayushmann’s support will help increase awareness about this important issue, especially now with COVID-19 heightening the risk of violence and abuse against children due to the extended lockdown and the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic," Haque said in a statement. Khurrana, who shares two children with wife Tahira Kashyap, said he is pleased to partner with UNICEF as he believes that every child deserves the best start in life. "As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. “With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence," he said. On the work front, Khurrana will be teaming up again for a film with his "Article 15" director Anubhav Sinha. The actor will soon begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s next in which he plays a cross functional athlete.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and four others

A special court here on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also rejected th...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Birthday girl Henderson happy with solid start at ANA InspirationBrooke Henderson plans to celebrate her birthday and a solid start to the ANA Inspiration with a slice of cake after sign...

Salvage team working to stop fuel leak from fire-hit supertanker

A salvage team is still trying to plug a fuel leak from the fire-stricken New Diamond oil supertanker, Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Indika de Silva said on Friday.The tanker, which is carrying the about 2 million barrels of oil, caught fire on...

NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam police officer’s killing case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet against seven ULFA cadres for allegedly killing a police officer during a gunfight in Tinsukia district of Assam two years ago, a spokesperson of the anti-terrorism agency said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020