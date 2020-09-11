Max Ehrich boards ‘Southern Gospel’ cast

"The Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich has joined the cast of the musically-driven motion picture "Southern Gospel"

According to Deadline, the movie tells the true story of rock 'n' roll star Samuel Allen who must overcome endless obstacles on his path to achieving his childhood dream. "The Walking Dead" actor Katelyn Nacon also features in the Jeffrey A Smith-directed movie. The project is currently under production with a number of COVID-19 safety protocols in place. The supporting cast includes J Alphonse Nicholson, Gary Weeks, and Justice Leak

Triple Horse Studios is producing the film, while Sunbreak Studios is executive producing.