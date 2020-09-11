Left Menu
Boruto Chapter 50 to be out on Sept 18, Kashin Koji vs Isshiki, Boruto approaches to battlefield

Updated: 11-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:33 IST
In Boruto Chapter 50, both Isshiki and Boruto find themselves in a different dimension. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

When will Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 50 be out? The raw scans including spoilers will be out soon. Read further to know what you can see next.

In Boruto Chapter 50, the anime and manga lovers will see Isshiki trying to take over Kawaki's body as he requires a vessel and only have three days to survive in his current form. The spoilers suggest that Isshiki will utilize his karma powers and control Kawaki's body to fight Boruto so that he gives up the battle.

Boruto Chapter 50 will show a fight between Kashin Koji and Isshiki. Naruto and Sasuke are getting a difficult situation in the battle while Boruto approaches to the battlefield and teleports all of them to another dimension.

In Boruto Chapter 50, both Isshiki and Boruto find themselves in a different dimension. Isshiki was on his mission for Kawaki in Chapter 49. He wandered around the village and suddenly all villagers were asked to evacuate the village. A fierce battle will start in Boruto Chapter 50 as Isshiki vows to make Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto regret their actions.

According to EconoTimes, Code the only ally Isshiki can rely on in Boruto Chapter 50. Isshiki is the remaining member of Kara who is not hurt and can fulfil tasks for Isshiki. Fans can recall that Amado sent Delta into sleep mode while Kashin Koji, aka Jiraiya's clone, turned out to be a creation only meant to stop the Otsutsuki, the publication noted.

The anime/manga enthusiasts can read the latest Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga chapters for free on official Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps and websites. Thanks to the creators of Boruto for giving all their endeavours in releasing the chapters one by one during this critical time.

Boruto Chapter 50 will be available on Friday, September 18, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime series and manga.

