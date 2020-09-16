FM Sitharaman listens to debate on banking bill from RS chamber, gives reply in LS chamber
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sat through the nearly two-hour debate on Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha while being seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber due to the COVID-19 social distancing norms in place in Parliament. Just before she was was to reply to the debate, the minister reached the Lok Sabha chamber.
In a first, while Rajya Sabha is meeting for Monsoon session between 9 AM and 1 PM, Lok Sabha is holding its sittings from 3 PM to 7 PM. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms, some Rajya Sabha members occupy Lok Sabha seats when the upper house is meeting. The same drill is followed when Lok Sabha convenes later in the day. Sitharaman occupied seat numbered '12' in Rajya Sabha chamber. DMK's S Senthilkumar participated in the debate seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber.
A giant TV screen in Lok Sabha chamber shows the Rajya Sabha chamber. Some Lok Sabha members are also seated in the visitors', Speaker's and VIP galleries located above the Lok Sabha chamber.
